* Announces exercise of the over-allotment option in connection with its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris

* Total initial public offering size increased to 21,221,898 shares for an amount of approximately 106.1 million euros ($116.43 million)

* Natixis, acting in the name and on behalf of the guarantors, exercised the over-allotment option on 1,221,898 additional existing shares

