BRIEF-Hafslund buys back FRN Hafslund ASA
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
July 24 Amplitude Surgical Sas :
* Announces exercise of the over-allotment option in connection with its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* Total initial public offering size increased to 21,221,898 shares for an amount of approximately 106.1 million euros ($116.43 million)
* Natixis, acting in the name and on behalf of the guarantors, exercised the over-allotment option on 1,221,898 additional existing shares
Source text: bit.ly/1RWA59T
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
* Profit for year up 38.3 pct to RMB1,377.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: