* Issues its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its 2015 financial year end

* All statements in this release relate to group's performance over five months to 30 June 2015 (" period") unless otherwise indicated

* Delivered a good performance in period, driven by continued good returns in banking division

* Improved trading conditions in Winterflood and continued steady progress in asset management

* Banking division continued to deliver a solid performance with loan book up 4.4 pct in period and 7.7 pct year to date to 5.7 billion stg

* In securities, Winterflood has benefited from improved market conditions and increased investor risk appetite, when compared to difficult trading environment seen in first half

* Asset management has delivered 7 pct growth in assets under management year to date to 10.4 billion stg with continued solid net inflows, despite negative market movements in June.

* Based on draft legislation in its current form, we would expect an increase in group's effective tax rate of around 5 pct in FY 2017

* However, we would expect a limited impact on our 2016 financial year, as surcharge would be mitigated by a one-off benefit from revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect higher tax rate

* Outlook for group remains unchanged and we expect to deliver another good performance for full year