Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Trading statement
* Issues its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its 2015 financial year end
* All statements in this release relate to group's performance over five months to 30 June 2015 (" period") unless otherwise indicated
* Delivered a good performance in period, driven by continued good returns in banking division
* Improved trading conditions in Winterflood and continued steady progress in asset management
* Banking division continued to deliver a solid performance with loan book up 4.4 pct in period and 7.7 pct year to date to 5.7 billion stg
* In securities, Winterflood has benefited from improved market conditions and increased investor risk appetite, when compared to difficult trading environment seen in first half
* Asset management has delivered 7 pct growth in assets under management year to date to 10.4 billion stg with continued solid net inflows, despite negative market movements in June.
* Based on draft legislation in its current form, we would expect an increase in group's effective tax rate of around 5 pct in FY 2017
* However, we would expect a limited impact on our 2016 financial year, as surcharge would be mitigated by a one-off benefit from revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect higher tax rate
* Outlook for group remains unchanged and we expect to deliver another good performance for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.