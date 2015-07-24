July 24 Cegereal SA :

* Reports H1 2015 EPRA NAV up 8.5 percent

* H1 IFRS revenue stands at 30.1 million euros ($33.01 million), declining by 5.3 pct from prior-year period

* H1 IFRS operating income triples to 40.4 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago

* H1 IFRS rental income is 21.9 million euros, down 3.1 percent

* Says EPRA NNNAV excluding transfer costs stood at 35.8 euros on Dec. 31, 2014