July 24 Anglo American Plc

* Group revenue $13,346 million for 6 months to june

* Expect current period of volatile markets and economic uncertainty, fuelled in part by pockets of geopolitical tension, to continue

* An interim dividend of 32 cents per share (30 June 2014: 32 cents per share) has been declared

* Working capital concerns in midstream are likely to cause some short-term volatility in rough diamond demand

* Anglo american interim results 2015

* Group underlying EBIT of $1.9 billion, a 36% decrease

* Additional capital expenditure reductions of up to $1.0 billion by end 2016

* Underlying earnings per share $0.70

* De beers business has revised production guidance for 2015 to 29 to 31 million carats

* Net debt (including related hedges) of $13,496 million was $625 million higher than at 31 december 2014 and $1,981 million higher than at 30 June 2014

* Recorded non-cash impairments within special items at 30 june 2015 relating to minas-rio and coal assets of $3.5 billion after tax

On 22 july 2015, Tony o'neill was appointed to board as an executive director