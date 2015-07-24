Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Anglo American Plc
* Group revenue $13,346 million for 6 months to june
* Expect current period of volatile markets and economic uncertainty, fuelled in part by pockets of geopolitical tension, to continue
* An interim dividend of 32 cents per share (30 June 2014: 32 cents per share) has been declared
* Working capital concerns in midstream are likely to cause some short-term volatility in rough diamond demand
* Anglo american interim results 2015
* Group underlying EBIT of $1.9 billion, a 36% decrease
* Additional capital expenditure reductions of up to $1.0 billion by end 2016
* Underlying earnings per share $0.70
* De beers business has revised production guidance for 2015 to 29 to 31 million carats
* Net debt (including related hedges) of $13,496 million was $625 million higher than at 31 december 2014 and $1,981 million higher than at 30 June 2014
* Recorded non-cash impairments within special items at 30 june 2015 relating to minas-rio and coal assets of $3.5 billion after tax
* On 22 july 2015, Tony o'Neill was appointed to board as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.