July 24 Mediclinic International Ltd

* All conditions precedent to rights issue have now been fulfilled and rights issue will proceed on terms

* Rights issue will consist of an offer of 111 111 111 new Mediclinic shares in ratio of 12.80145 new mediclinic shares for every 100 Mediclinic shares