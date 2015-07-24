BRIEF-Fitch says State-Aid requests show persistent Italian bank pressures
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector
July 24 Mediclinic International Ltd
* All conditions precedent to rights issue have now been fulfilled and rights issue will proceed on terms
* Rights issue will consist of an offer of 111 111 111 new Mediclinic shares in ratio of 12.80145 new mediclinic shares for every 100 Mediclinic shares
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased following the Federal Reserve's signal last week it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.