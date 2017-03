July 24 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Buys via its unit Global Misner SLU two properties in Parque Galaria, Pamplona for 8.4 million euros ($9.2 million), gross leasable area of 4,108 square meters

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)