Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 24 Anoto Group AB :
* Successfully completes private placement of 40.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.75 million) to Swedish and international investors
* Says has completed a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares at a price of 1.35 crowns per share
* Proceeds are intended to strengthen working capital to meet an anticipated increased growth in sales during second half 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5624 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order