July 24 Anoto Group AB :

* Successfully completes private placement of 40.5 million Swedish crowns ($4.75 million) to Swedish and international investors

* Says has completed a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares at a price of 1.35 crowns per share

* Proceeds are intended to strengthen working capital to meet an anticipated increased growth in sales during second half 2015

($1 = 8.5624 Swedish crowns)