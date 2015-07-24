July 24 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :
* International arbitration tribunal today issued an Interim
Award requiring the Government of Ukraine to limit the
collection of rental fees on gas produced by JKX's Ukrainian
subsidiary, Poltava Petroleum Company to a rate of 28%
* Interim award will remain in effect until final ruling
which will be issued following arbitration hearing which is
expected to take place in july next year
* Proceedings have now been consolidated under uncitral
arbitration rules
* Interim award, which is binding on ukraine as a matter of
international law, will remain in effect until final ruling
* Earlier emergency award had been sought under energy
charter treaty and stockholm chamber of commerce arbitration
rules prior to consolidation of arbitration proceedings.
* Emergency arbitrator issued award ordering ukraine to
cease imposing rental fees in excess of 28% on gas produced by
ppc, pending outcome of application
