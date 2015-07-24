Australia shares up on materials stocks, snapping 3 days of losses; NZ steady
March 23 Australian shares rose on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses, buoyed by the materials sector and gains from miner BHP Billiton.
July 24 Aegon NV :
* In June, Aegon received approval to change name of its joint venture in China to Aegon THTF Life Insurance Co., Ltd, or Aegon THTF for short Source text: aegon.me/1Iqo08m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm