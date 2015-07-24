UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 24 Calida Holding AG :
* H1 net sales compared with first half of previous year fell by 14.8 pct to 168.1 million Swiss francs ($174.96 million)
* H1 operating result (EBIT) fell compared with first half of previous year by 5.7 million francs to 3.4 million francs
* It is to be assumed that second half of 2015 will see a business development comparable with first half and also higher profitability due to seasonal effects
* Sees lower result for current business year, but nonetheless still a very solid one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.