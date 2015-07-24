BRIEF-Hafslund buys back FRN Hafslund ASA
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
July 24 Molecular Partners AG :
* Confirms its focus on proprietary oncology pipeline - discovery alliance with Roche discontinued
* Confirmed discontinuation of DARPin-toxin alliance with Roche Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
* Profit for year up 38.3 pct to RMB1,377.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: