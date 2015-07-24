July 24 Faurecia :

* Reports H1 net income of 157 million euros ($172.31 million), up 96 percent

* H1 operating income is 424 million euros, up 40 percent, representing 4.0 percent of total sales, compared with 3.2 percent in 2014

* Total H1 sales rise 12.6 percent to 10.51 billion euros; organic growth of 6.3 percent

* Says in second half of 2015, six months ahead of schedule, it will meet its 2016 operating margin target of between 4.5 percent and 5.0 percent

* Expects full year 2015 total sales increase of about 5.0 percent like-for-like (unchanged)

* Sees H2 2015 operating margin between 4.5 percent and 5.0 percent; net cash flow 2015 above 200 million euros

* Expects full year 2015 operating margin better than 4.0 percent (unchanged)