BRIEF-Hafslund buys back FRN Hafslund ASA
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
July 24 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces initiation of NCI-sponsored Phase 2 Study of PROSTVAC in patients with localized prostate cancer
* Study will be conducted across six sites, and is designed to enroll 90 patients with potential to expand up to 150 patients
* Primary endpoint of study is to determine how well PROSTVAC works in eliciting an immune response in patients with prostate cancer that is found only in prostate and has not yet metastasized
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has bought back 132 million Norwegian crowns ($15.5 million)of bond FRN Hafslund ASA 2013/2017 - ISIN NO 001 0694821, HNA127
* Profit for year up 38.3 pct to RMB1,377.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: