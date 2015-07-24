July 24 Concentric AB

* Q2 net sales, excluding Alfdex, SEK 620 million vs year-ago 527 million

* Q2 operating income SEK 88 million vs year-ago 84 million

* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during Q3 of 2015, were below sales levels of Q2

* Says taking into account fewer working days, we estimate that Q3 sales will be lower on a sequential quarterly basis, assuming constant currency