July 24 British American Tobacco Plc

* Quebec provisional execution order cancelled

* Provisional execution order was imposed by Superior Court of Quebec as part of a C$15.6 billion judgement in two class action cases, issued on June 1st 2015

* Court of appeal process is expected to conclude in next two-to-three years with a potential further appeal to supreme court of Canada