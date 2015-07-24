July 24 Puma SE :
* Q2 operating income (EBIT) comes in at 6.8 million euros ($7.46 million)
* Q2 currency adjusted sales up by 7.6 pct to 772.7 million euros (+18.5 pct
reported)
* H1 currency adjusted sales grow across all regions by 5.9 pct to 1,594.1
million euros, exceeding expectations
* H1 operating income (EBIT) amounts to 44.3 million euros
* For second half of 2015 anticipates higher sales growth in Q4 than in Q3
* Still expects a drop in gross profit margin for full year in a range of
100 to 150 basis points versus last year (2014: 46.6 pct)
* Reiterates expectation for a full-year EBIT in a range between 80 million
and 100 million euros, with net earnings impacted accordingly
* Sees FY 2015 increase in medium single-digit range for full-year
currency-adjusted net sales
* Reuters poll average for Puma Q2 sales was 748 million euros, EBIT 4.82
million euros
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
