July 24 Lonmin Plc

* A total of 2.7 million tonnes was mined in q3, 2.4 million tonnes higher than strike impacted prior year period

* Q3 saleable platinum metal-in-concentrate at 172,672 ounces was 149,054 higher than strike impacted prior year

* Q3 refined platinum production in quarter of 241,170 ounces

* Sales of 231,778 platinum ounces were in-line with refined production

* Weak price environment continued during q3 and dollar metal prices were significantly weaker than prior year periods.

* Board has taken decision to approve decisive additional actions to reduce high cost production in oversupplied market by carrying out orderly closure of hossy, newman shafts

* Considering full range of options available to secure long term capital and expects to update market by time of our full year results

* Expect to achieve platinum saleable metal- in-concentrate of 750,000 platinum ounces, sales guidance of 730,000 platinum ounces for year

* Will maintain our unit cost guidance of r10, 800 per pgm ounce for full year.

* Remain confident that we will produce at a unit cost within our cost guidance for full year which already includes anticipated savings.

* Expect normalised annual production over next two fiscal years to be reduced by some 100,000 platinum ounces

* Actions will protect majority of workforce but total of 6,000 employees including contractors likely to be affected by closures