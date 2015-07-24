Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 24 Lonmin Plc
* A total of 2.7 million tonnes was mined in q3, 2.4 million tonnes higher than strike impacted prior year period
* Q3 saleable platinum metal-in-concentrate at 172,672 ounces was 149,054 higher than strike impacted prior year
* Q3 refined platinum production in quarter of 241,170 ounces
* Sales of 231,778 platinum ounces were in-line with refined production
* Weak price environment continued during q3 and dollar metal prices were significantly weaker than prior year periods.
* Board has taken decision to approve decisive additional actions to reduce high cost production in oversupplied market by carrying out orderly closure of hossy, newman shafts
* Considering full range of options available to secure long term capital and expects to update market by time of our full year results
* Expect to achieve platinum saleable metal- in-concentrate of 750,000 platinum ounces, sales guidance of 730,000 platinum ounces for year
* Will maintain our unit cost guidance of r10, 800 per pgm ounce for full year.
* Remain confident that we will produce at a unit cost within our cost guidance for full year which already includes anticipated savings.
* Expect normalised annual production over next two fiscal years to be reduced by some 100,000 platinum ounces
* Actions will protect majority of workforce but a total of 6,000 employees including contractors are likely to be affected by closures
* Actions will protect majority of workforce but total of 6,000 employees including contractors likely to be affected by closures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.