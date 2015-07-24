BRIEF-Fitch says State-Aid requests show persistent Italian bank pressures
* Fitch says requests for precautionary recapitalisation by two mid-sized Italian Banks highlight persistence of pressures in sector
July 24 Mercurius AG :
* Mercurius Real Estate to create 450 apartments in Frankfurt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fell from 11-week highs as Treasury yields decreased following the Federal Reserve's signal last week it will remain on a gradual path to raising interest rates, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.