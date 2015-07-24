July 24 Petroceltic International Plc

* Request for EGM & legal proceedings from Worldview

* Has received a further letter seeking to call an ("EGM"), in relation to shareholder approval of certain asset disposals, from Vidacos Nominees Limited

* Taking legal advice in relation to letter and further announcements will be made in due course

* Has been served with legal proceedings issued by Worldview in High Court of Ireland

* Proceedings allege that company has failed to undertake a review of its business and seeks direction from court as to manner in which review is undertaken

* Petroceltic believes that latest irish legal proceedings are totally without merit and misconceived

* Would clearly prefer to avoid significant costs of litigation and to ensure that management time is focused on day to day running of business for benefit of all shareholders

* If Worldview decides to pursue proceedings, co will be obliged to vigorously contest and defend them and to seek to recover from Worldview, to maximum extent possible, all costs incurred by co in so doing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: