BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
July 24 Southeastern Asset Management:
* Welcomes Result Of Sika's EGM, fully supports current Sika AG management team Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1) ...............................................