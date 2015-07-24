July 24 Sorin SpA :

* Sorin shareholders to buy all 53,246 sorin shares, for which cash exit rights were exercised, at offer price of 2.2043 euros ($2.42) per share

* Those who have elected to purchase rescission shares in the context of the pre-emptive offer will be entitled to receive HoldCo shares in exchange of the purchased rescission shares, which will be cancelled, based on the applicable exchange ratio for the Sorin merger, i.e. 0.0472 HoldCo shares with par value of 1.00 British pounds for each Sorin share with a par value of 1.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)