BRIEF-Denmark's Novo Nordisk will not turn into big M&A machine-CEO
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
July 24 Sorin SpA :
* Sorin shareholders to buy all 53,246 sorin shares, for which cash exit rights were exercised, at offer price of 2.2043 euros ($2.42) per share
* Those who have elected to purchase rescission shares in the context of the pre-emptive offer will be entitled to receive HoldCo shares in exchange of the purchased rescission shares, which will be cancelled, based on the applicable exchange ratio for the Sorin merger, i.e. 0.0472 HoldCo shares with par value of 1.00 British pounds for each Sorin share with a par value of 1.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Republican U.S. Representative Mo Brooks said he believed up to 40 Republicans still opposed their party's healthcare legislation on Thursday, while the chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means committee said he was not sure when a vote would be taken.