PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Bg Group Plc
* Brazil competition authority approve Shell offer
* Brazilian competition authority approval of Shell offer
* Unconditional clearance follows CADE's initial approval of combination on July 8 2015, and expiry of 15 day period during which cade's decision could be appealed.
* Filing process to obtain these approvals and regulatory approvals required in other jurisdictions is well underway.
* Approval is one of five regulatory clearances that are pre-conditions to combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.