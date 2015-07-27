July 27 EE Finance Plc

* Q2 operating revenue growth of +0.1 percent yoy, and up +2.2 percent yoy excluding regulatory impact, to 1,506 million pounds.

* Q2 mobile average revenue per user (arpu) growth of +2.2 percent yoy (q1 2015: +1.1 percent) excluding regulatory impact, and stable yoy, including regulatory impact

* Q2 fixed-line revenue continues to grow at +18 percent yoy. Broadband base up 35,000.

* 4G net adds of +1.5 million in Q2, taking total 4G base to 10.9 million, up +6.7 million yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: