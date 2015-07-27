July 27 Xp Power Ltd

* H1 order intake increased by 11 pct to 56.5 million stg (up 4 pct in constant currency)

* H1 revenue increased by 7 pct to 53.9 million stg (up 1 pct in constant currency)

* Gives us confidence that we should be able to continue to grow revenues in second half of 2015 - chairman

* Interim dividend per share up to 27 pence versus 25 pence

* H1 profit before tax of 12.6 mln stg versus 12.2 mln stg