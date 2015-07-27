July 27 Olympic Entertainment Group As :

* Says Olympic Casino Latvia SIA signed agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Latvian casino operator SIA Garkalns, which is also 100% owner of subsidiary SIA Post-Nevada

* On completion of transaction OEG will own 57 casinos in Latvia

* Says parties agreed not to disclose price of transaction

