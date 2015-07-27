July 27 SinterCast AB :

* Building on the technical agreement established between the Teksid group and SinterCast in 2002, Teksid has ordered a second process control system for product development of Compacted Graphite Iron

* Says will install a Mini-System 3000 process control system at the Teksid Funfrap foundry in Aveiro, Portugal

* Installation is planned to be commissioned during Q3 Source text for Eikon:

