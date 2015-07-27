UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 27 Pearson Plc :
* Pearson responds to speculation on sale of Economist Group
* Confirms it is in discussions with Economist Group board and trustees regarding potential sale of its 50 pct share in group
* There is no certainty that this process will lead to a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February