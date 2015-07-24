BRIEF-Denmark's Novo Nordisk will not turn into big M&A machine-CEO
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
July 24 Bioton SA :
* Prokom Investments SA signs with Bimeda Holding Limited conditional agreement to sell Prokom's entire stake in company
* Troqueera Enterprises Limited signs with Bimeda Holding Limited conditional agreement to sell its entire 3.94 percent stake (3,385,709 shares) in company
* Bimeda Holding is unit of China Central and Eastern Europe Investment Co-Operation Fund SCS SICAV-SIF Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Republican U.S. Representative Mo Brooks said he believed up to 40 Republicans still opposed their party's healthcare legislation on Thursday, while the chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means committee said he was not sure when a vote would be taken.