BRIEF-Denmark's Novo Nordisk will not turn into big M&A machine-CEO
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
July 24 Celyad SA :
* Celyad announces closing of its global offering
* Global offering consists of two parts
* First part global offering consists of 1,460,000 ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of 1,168,000 American depositary shares (ADSs), at a price of $68.56 per ADS
* Second part global offering is concurrent European private placement of 292,000 ordinary shares at a price of 60.25 euros per share
* Gross proceeds of approximately 88.0 million euros ($100.1 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1OCoPtT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Republican U.S. Representative Mo Brooks said he believed up to 40 Republicans still opposed their party's healthcare legislation on Thursday, while the chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means committee said he was not sure when a vote would be taken.