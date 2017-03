July 27 DBV Technologies SA :

* H1 net loss 14.5 million euros ($15.96 million) versus loss of 11.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss 14.9 million euros versus loss of 12.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue of 3.17 million euros versus 2.66 million euros a year ago

* Cash position at H1 of 104.5 million euros versus 29.1 million euros year ago

* Cash position at H1 of 104.5 million euros versus 29.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net cash flow loss of 10.1 million euros versus loss of 10.3 million euros a year ago