July 27 Informa Plc

* Today announced an update on its portfolio management programme as part of 2014-2017 growth acceleration plan

* Announcement today of sale of consumer information businesses, part of business intelligence

* Disposal of non-core insuranceIQ business, formerly part of Informa investment solutions within business intelligence division

* Completion of transfer of medical journals business from business intelligence division to academic publishing

* Decision to explore strategic options for European conference business within knowledge & networking division