UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 27 Dialight Plc :
* Lighting revenue increased 24% (17% at constant currency) to £53.4m (h1 2014: £43.0m)
* H1 underlying earnings per share 5.4p (h1 2014: 14.2p)
* Board is not declaring an interim dividend (h1 2014: 5.2p)
* H1 2015 saw group revenue grow by 14% (9% at constant currency) to £80.6m (2014: £70.9m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.