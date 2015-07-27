Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 ICT Automatisering NV :
* ICT, Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) to acquire stake in GreenFlux
* ICT and BOM have signed a letter of intent (LoI), stating their intention to invest in GreenFlux, a charging point operator and services provider for electric vehicles Source text: bit.ly/1JJBZks Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order