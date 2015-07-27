PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
* Award of contract by Fortum Zabrze for steam generating combined heat and power (chp) plant in Zabrze, Poland
* Value of project was not disclosed Link to source: [bit.ly/1IpjzsK] Further company coverage:
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.