BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 Electroceramics SA :
* Indygotech Minerals SA raises its stake in company by 4.51 percent, to 61.84 percent via purchase of 83,231,753 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform