UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 27 AHT Syngas Technology NV :
* New strategic investor, Future NRG SDN BHD, headquartered in Malaysia, has participated in a capital increase of AHT
* Capital increase comprises 465,909 new bearer shares that have been subscribed by FNRG
* Participation by FRNG and the company related parties amounts to 600,000 new shares, which corresponds to a percentage stake of 40 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.