July 27 Promsvyazbank :

* Decides to increase its share capital by 3.71 billion roubles ($63.60 million) by placing 371.13 billion preferred shares

* Shares to be placed in closed subscription for Promsvyaz Capital B.V. Source text: bit.ly/1esG97q

