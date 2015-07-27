BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds residential project in Mumbai
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
July 27 Promsvyazbank :
* Decides to increase its share capital by 3.71 billion roubles ($63.60 million) by placing 371.13 billion preferred shares
* Shares to be placed in closed subscription for Promsvyaz Capital B.V. Source text: bit.ly/1esG97q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.3300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into development management agreement with Shivam Realty for project in Kandivali East Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n7uPSP) Further company coverage:
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform