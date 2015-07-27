July 27 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :

* On July 21 application for liquidation of inactive unit ASBIS DE GmbH was filed, approved and liquidation has started

* The liquidation is due to the company's aim to build more lean and more cost effective organization

* The closure of this subsidiary will not have any impact on the company's operations in Germany