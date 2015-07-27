Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 27 Ital TBS Telematic and Biomedical Services SpA :
* Its unit TBS FR Sarl acquired 100 percent of stake in Crimo France Sas, a French company specialized in maintenance of biomedical devices
* Deal is worth maximum 6 million euros ($6.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order