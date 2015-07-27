BRIEF-Norwegian bank DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
July 27 Aareal Bank Ag
* Aareal Bank and Allianz Real Estate cooperate in high-volume syndicated loan
* Allianz Real Estate participated in a high-volume financing of a pan-European office property portfolio arranged and underwritten by Aareal Bank
* Share of Allianz Real Estate in this senior financing (totalling eur 630 million) amounts to eur 365 million
* Borrower is Northstar Realty Finance Corp. who acquired portfolio with a total value of eur 1.1 billion Further company coverage:
* DNB says it has sold its part of Dakota Access pipeline loan Source text: http://bit.ly/2okspBu Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, March 26 (Variety.com) - Disney's second weekend of blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" is dominating moviegoing in North America with $88.3 million at 4,210 locations -- capping the best March ever.