July 27 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* FY 2015 net sales are expected to increase from 2014 levels and operating profit excluding non-recurring items is now expected to be at FY 2014 levels

* Previously, Fiskars expected full-year net sales to increase from FY 2014 levels and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to be below FY 2014 levels

