July 27 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :

* Says Tallinn Administrative Court rendered a judgment that partially satisfied appeals of Selver AS and Kaubamaja AS against tax decisions of Tallinn City Enterprise Board

* Tallinn Administrative Court took position that tax decisions must be annulled in part of designated sales tax on sale of excise goods

* Selver AS and Kaubamaja AS see reason to continue dispute in district court in extent of dismissed complaints

