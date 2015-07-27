BRIEF-Nancal Energy-Saving Technology to pay 2 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
March 27 Nancal Energy-Saving Technology Co., Ltd.:
July 27 Vocento SA :
* H1 net profit 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) versus loss 4.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 20.6 million euros versus 16.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 234.3 million euros versus 248.2 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end-June at 125.9 million euros versus 125.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2014
* H1 advertising revenue 85.0 million euros versus 78.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Nancal Energy-Saving Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.03 per share to shareholders for 2016