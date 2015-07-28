MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Lazard, Barclays
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
July 28 Sulzer AG :
* Order intake growth of 8.9 pct in Q2 of 2015 compared with Q2 of previous year
* Sales and operational EBITA in first half of year decreased by 3.8 pct and by 18.7 pct, respectively
* H1 free cash flow improved to 33.3 million Swiss francs from same period of previous year (2014: -40.1 million Swiss francs)
* For full year 2015, Sulzer expects order intake to decrease slightly despite positive development in first half of year
* Lowering its guidance for sales and operational EBITA on an adjusted basis and now expects a moderate decrease for full year 2015 compared with 2014
* H1 sales 1,393.2 million Swiss francs ($1.45 billion) versus 1,491.7 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LP0jpw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9616 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 23 Noranda Income Fund said on Thursday zinc output at its Quebec plant, the second-largest in North America, was at 50-60 percent of normal operating levels as a five-and-a-half week long strike dragged on.