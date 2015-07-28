UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Says consolidated sales revenues for H1 2015 amounted to 80.7 million euros ($89.32 million) up 12.1 percent or 8.7 million euros year on year
* Group's consolidated EBITDA for H1 2015 amounted to 18.4 million euros, a growth of 10.3 percent
* Says consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of parent company for H1 2015 totalled 11.8 million euros compared to 10.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.