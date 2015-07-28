July 28 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* Says consolidated sales revenues for H1 2015 amounted to 80.7 million euros ($89.32 million) up 12.1 percent or 8.7 million euros year on year

* Group's consolidated EBITDA for H1 2015 amounted to 18.4 million euros, a growth of 10.3 percent

* Says consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of parent company for H1 2015 totalled 11.8 million euros compared to 10.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9035 euros)