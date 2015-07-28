July 28 Aragon AG :

* Aragon AG becomes JDC Group AG

* "New" JDC Group will focus on its two subsidiaries Jung, DMS & Cie. and Finum as well as on Advisortech solutions for IFAS (independent financial advisors)

* Year 2015 will be a year of transformation and investment in new technology with only slight profitability expected

* Group's profits should clearly increase from 2016 on

* In 2016 expects sales to be between 90 million and 100 million euros and to have an EBITDA of at least 5 million euros ($5.5 million)