July 28 Aragon AG :
* Aragon AG becomes JDC Group AG
* "New" JDC Group will focus on its two subsidiaries Jung,
DMS & Cie. and Finum as well as on Advisortech solutions for
IFAS (independent financial advisors)
* Year 2015 will be a year of transformation and investment
in new technology with only slight profitability expected
* Group's profits should clearly increase from 2016 on
* In 2016 expects sales to be between 90 million and 100
million euros and to have an EBITDA of at least 5 million euros
($5.5 million)
($1 = 0.9035 euros)
