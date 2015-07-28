July 28 Applus Services SA :

* H1 net sales 860.4 million euros ($952.5 million) versus 780.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 25.9 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 101.8 million euros versus 90.8 million euros year ago

* Expects to deliver revenue this year about in-line with last year, on an organic constant currency basis

* Says with benefit of acquisitions made and current foreign exchange rates, reported revenue is expected to be higher than last year Source text for Eikon:

