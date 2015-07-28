July 28 Ofcom on Royal Mail
* Breached competition law by engaging in conduct that
amounted to unlawful discrimination against postal operators
competing with royal mail in delivery
* Changes to prices, terms and conditions for provision of
access services included unlawful price discrimination
* Alleges that these higher access prices would act as a
strong disincentive against entry into delivery market, further
increasing barriers to expansion
* Says royal mail's wholesale prices for bulk mail delivery
meant higher access prices for customers that competed with
royal mail in delivery than to those that did not.
* This represents one stage in ofcom's investigation, and no
assumption should be made at this stage that there has been a
breach of competition law
* Can now make representations to ofcom, which will be
carefully considered before ofcom takes a final decision
* Royal mail can now make representations to ofcom, which
will be carefully considered before ofcom takes a final decision
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Neil Maidment)