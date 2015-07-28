July 28 Ofcom on Royal Mail

* Breached competition law by engaging in conduct that amounted to unlawful discrimination against postal operators competing with royal mail in delivery

* Changes to prices, terms and conditions for provision of access services included unlawful price discrimination

* Alleges that these higher access prices would act as a strong disincentive against entry into delivery market, further increasing barriers to expansion

* Says royal mail's wholesale prices for bulk mail delivery meant higher access prices for customers that competed with royal mail in delivery than to those that did not.

* This represents one stage in ofcom's investigation, and no assumption should be made at this stage that there has been a breach of competition law

* Royal mail can now make representations to ofcom, which will be carefully considered before ofcom takes a final decision