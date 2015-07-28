July 28 Heineken NV :

* Announces restructuring of South African and Namibian operations

* In South Africa, Diageo PLC will sell its 42.25 pct stake in DHN, which will result in Heineken increasing its stake from 42.25 pct to 75 pct and Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBL) increasing its stake from 15.5 pct to 25 pct

* NBL will acquire the 25 pct stake that Diageo owns in Sedibeng (Pty) Ltd (Sedibeng), the entity which owns the Sedibeng brewery in Gauteng, Johannesburg

* Heineken will retain its existing 75 pct stake in Sedibeng

* NBL and Heineken have agreed a new joint venture in South Africa

* In South Africa, DHN and Sedibeng joint ventures will be dissolved ahead of the previously agreed April 2018 termination date

* In Namibia Heineken will acquire the 15 pct indirect stake that Diageo owns in NBL, increasing its indirect ownership to 29.9 pct

* Heineken will pay a total net cash consideration of c. 1.9 billion South African rand (c. 136 million euros) to Diageo for the equity and debt positions it acquires in Sedibeng, DHN and NBL

* Completion of the transaction is expected in Q4 2015

* South African beer market is expected to grow approximately 1.5 pct per annum to 35 million hectolitres by 2024

