July 28 Uniqa Insurance Group Ag

* Says resolves sale of indirect interest in medial beteiligungs-gmbh to novomatic ag

* Says is to sell its approximately 29% interest in medial beteiligungs-gmbh (medial)

* Says interest in medial thus equates to an 11.4% interest in casinos austria ag